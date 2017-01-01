Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as active Sunday
Anderson (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Anderson is in uniform Sunday, but after missing practice both Thursday and Friday, it's unclear how much action he'll be up for in the Jets' season finale.
