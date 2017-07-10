Jets' Robby Anderson: Mixed reviews ahead of expanded role
Anderson could solidify himself as the Jets' No. 2 wideout this season, but he's also drawn some concerning reviews for his conduct since his rookie year ended, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.
Anderson, who was undrafted out of Temple, emerged in the wake of injuries to Eric Decker and Jalin Marshall last season, finishing his rookie campaign with 42 receptions on 78 targets for 587 yards and two touchdowns. After a strong close to the year, as well as the subsequent departures of Decker and top wideout Brandon Marshall from the Jets, Anderson currently projects as New York's second receiver, trailing only Quincy Enunwa on the depth chart. While that positioning figures to help his fantasy stock, Anderson's offseason has raised cause for concern, as he was arrested in May for resisting arrest with violence, which preceded Marshall, Anderson's offseason workout partner, saying, "Robby needs to turn it around." Along with having his legal situation set to unfold over the course of the upcoming campaign, the skinny Anderson will no longer catch any opposing teams by surprise. That figures to result in defenses jamming him at the line of scrimmage and warding against his favored deep routes, forcing Anderson to prove he's capable of expanding his game. Overall, the opportunity to make a larger impact awaits the second-year pro, but if his troubles carry over the regular season, rookies ArDarius Stewart (groin/thumb) and Chad Hansen (knee) could rise through the depth chart the way Anderson did last year.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Arrested in Miami on Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Posts 42 receptions in rookie year•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Iffy for Week 17•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Does not practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Eagles in Fantasy
Carson Wentz has a much-improved set of weapons in the passing game. Can he elevate his game...
-
Ranking the Packers in Fantasy
We all know how great Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are, but what should we make of the Packers'...
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...