Anderson could solidify himself as the Jets' No. 2 wideout this season, but he's also drawn some concerning reviews for his conduct since his rookie year ended, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

Anderson, who was undrafted out of Temple, emerged in the wake of injuries to Eric Decker and Jalin Marshall last season, finishing his rookie campaign with 42 receptions on 78 targets for 587 yards and two touchdowns. After a strong close to the year, as well as the subsequent departures of Decker and top wideout Brandon Marshall from the Jets, Anderson currently projects as New York's second receiver, trailing only Quincy Enunwa on the depth chart. While that positioning figures to help his fantasy stock, Anderson's offseason has raised cause for concern, as he was arrested in May for resisting arrest with violence, which preceded Marshall, Anderson's offseason workout partner, saying, "Robby needs to turn it around." Along with having his legal situation set to unfold over the course of the upcoming campaign, the skinny Anderson will no longer catch any opposing teams by surprise. That figures to result in defenses jamming him at the line of scrimmage and warding against his favored deep routes, forcing Anderson to prove he's capable of expanding his game. Overall, the opportunity to make a larger impact awaits the second-year pro, but if his troubles carry over the regular season, rookies ArDarius Stewart (groin/thumb) and Chad Hansen (knee) could rise through the depth chart the way Anderson did last year.