Fitzpatrick completed 20 of 30 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Bills.

Fitzpatrick greatly regressed from his excellent 2015 season, so much so that it would be quite surprising if he was brought back to New York next season after signing a one-year, $12 million contract this past summer. Fitzpatrick finished the year with 2,710 yards and 12 touchdowns, but it was his 18 turnovers that ultimately doomed the Jets and will likely force him to find another team to try and reach the postseason for the first time in his career.