Fitzpatrick is poised to start Sunday's game against the Bills following Bryce Petty's (shoulder) placement on injured reserve, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick has appeared in all but two games this season, 10 of them starts, but he's already accumulated the second-most interceptions (17) in a given campaign of his 12-year career. Playing out the string of a one-year, $12 million contract, it'll be interesting to see if he'll indeed take the reins from Petty, especially with nothing but pride (and draft position) to play for in the regular season finale. If head coach Todd Bowles opts to look toward the future, as he has with Petty down the stretch, Christian Hackenburg could earn his first live NFL reps this weekend.