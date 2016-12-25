Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws two interceptions in loss to Patriots
Fitzpatrick completed just eight of 21 pass attempts for 136 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's 41-3 loss to the Patriots.
Fitzpatrick entered the game after Bryce Petty (shoulder) was forced to leave due to injury, but he was unable to generate much of anything in a miserable offensive performance for the lowly Jets. While Petty will continue to be evaluated throughout the week, it seems likely that he will be held out next week against the Bills, opening the door for Fitzpatrick to make what is likely his last start for the franchise as they close out a disappointing season.
