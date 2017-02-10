Fitzpatrick has virtually no chance of re-signing with the Jets this offseason, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Fitzpatrick and the Jets took the entirety of last offseason to come to terms on a one-year deal to keep him in New York, contentiously making the veteran journeyman prove his impressive 2015 campaign wasn't an aberration. Although it took $12 million and a 5-11 season for the Jets to prevail justified for not meeting Fitzpatrick's long-term desires, both parties now enter this offseason essentially back at square one. The Jets remain without a reliable starting quarterback, while, with his contract expiring Friday, Fitzpatrick returns to free agency needing to convince a team to take a chance on him. What's different, though, is that Fitzpatrick doesn't have a favored landing spot this time around, and his 12 touchdowns versus 18 turnovers last season make him unlikely to be considered for a starting role elsewhere.