Head coach Todd Bowles has named Fitzpatrick the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Fitzpatrick yielded to both Geno Smith and Bryce Petty under center on separate occasions this season, only for a torn ACL and labrum tear, respectively, to end each quarterback's campaign. Although the Jets can only impact their 2017 draft position at this point, Bowles will stick with the known entity (Fitzpatrick) rather than turn to unproven rookie Christian Hackenburg in Week 17. Fitzpatrick hasn't displayed anything resembling a mastery of the position this season, as evidenced by his last four appearances. During that run, he's completed just 53.3 percent of his passes (40-for-75) for 517 yards and two touchdowns versus four interceptions.