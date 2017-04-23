Jets' Sheldon Richardson: Shows up for voluntary workouts
Richardson reported for the second day of voluntary offseason workouts, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
The subject of frequent trade rumors the past two offseasons, Richardson is set to play out the final year of his rookie contract at the fifth-year option salary of approximately $8 million. With Muhammad Wilkerson already carrying a huge contract and Leonard Williams still on his rookie deal, the Jets aren't expected to work out an extension to retain Richardson beyond 2017. A trade might seem to make sense for the rebuilding franchise, but Richardson's salary and career trajectory would probably prevent the Jets from fetching anything more than a middle-round selection -- which is what the team will get as compensation if he leaves as an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He thus figures to stick around next to Williams and Wilkerson for one more year, giving the Jets a formidable defensive line amidst an otherwise barren roster. Richardson did have 62 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 15 games last season, partially making up for his career-low total of 1.5 sacks. His participation at the voluntary offseason program suggests he's fine with staying in New York for another season before hitting the open market next year.
