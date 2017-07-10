McLendon is not a lock to make the team in 2017, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

With David Harris (Patriots) and Eric Decker (Titans) now elsewhere, McLendon is just one of four players on the Jets' roster over the age of 30. Since it appears the team is head deep in a rebuild and trending towards a younger roster, it's possible the 31-year-old McLendon could be the next to go if fourth-year players Deon Simon and Mike Pennel show promise during training camp and the preseason. The Jets would save just under $3 million by letting McLendon go.