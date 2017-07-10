Jets' Steve McLendon: No lock for final roster
McLendon is not a lock to make the team in 2017, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.
With David Harris (Patriots) and Eric Decker (Titans) now elsewhere, McLendon is just one of four players on the Jets' roster over the age of 30. Since it appears the team is head deep in a rebuild and trending towards a younger roster, it's possible the 31-year-old McLendon could be the next to go if fourth-year players Deon Simon and Mike Pennel show promise during training camp and the preseason. The Jets would save just under $3 million by letting McLendon go.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Eagles in Fantasy
Carson Wentz has a much-improved set of weapons in the passing game. Can he elevate his game...
-
Ranking the Packers in Fantasy
We all know how great Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are, but what should we make of the Packers'...
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...