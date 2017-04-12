Johnson, a restricted free agent, re-signed with the Jets on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

When longtime Jets center Nick Mangold (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last December, Johnson filled in as the starter for the final four games of the season and performed admirably. With Mangold having been released in February, the starting job is seemingly Johnson's to lose ahead of the 2017 campaign.

