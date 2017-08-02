Seales (hamstring) was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Seales signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, but following a hamstring injury, the Bucs saw value in adding rookie Shaq Hill at Seales' expense. It will be interesting to see if any other teams opt to give Seales another shot considering his health.
