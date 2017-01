Webb has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Webb has started 64 of the 80 games in which he's been active during his seven years in the NFL, but that fell to three of 10 contests in 2016 before the Seahawks cut him loose after Week 11. Now with a suspension looming, he'll likely be hard-pressed to find a landing spot throughout the course of the offseason.