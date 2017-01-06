Mixon, a running back from Oklahoma, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mixon was a uniquely dominant player at Oklahoma, but these days the average person who's heard his name likely associates it with an incident in 2014 when he punched a female schoolmate in the face, causing fractures. Video of the infamous incident was released in December 2016, and it's something that he quite simply will never fully escape. Skipping the moral questions that arise when grappling with such an incident, Mixon's long-term career viability could be in some question due to the critical public pressure any given NFL team might receive in response to employing him. There's no doubt that every NFL team would want the incredible talent Mixon possesses, but it's less clear whether those teams would stand by him in the face of public pressure. Unlike recent draftees Frank Clark and Tyreek Hill, both of whom were accused of domestic violence, the publicly-available video in Mixon's case makes his own transgression a more viscerally disturbing one to the public, unreasonable as that might be. Given that, the fact that Clark and Hill have seen their careers unimpeded doesn't necessarily mean Mixon will be extended the same privilege. Still, we would imagine his game-changing talent will create a number of NFL suitors, PR-conscious as they might be, and those clubs might eventually realize they don't want to gamble on the scenario of competing with an indefinite number of franchises for the chance to sign Mixon after the draft. It therefore seems like some team will draft Mixon no later than the sixth or seventh round, where they can secure his signing rights but at a cost low enough that it wouldn't be painful to cut him if PR pressure should prove unmanageable at a later point. When on the field, Mixon is an almost perfect product -- built like a workhorse at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, but with game-breaking athleticism and pass-catching ability. He ran for 1,274 yards (6.8 YPC) and 10 touchdowns off the bench in 2016, adding 37 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.