Mixon was denied an invitation to the Combine, USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports.

Mixon was left out along with Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora. This is simply the result of the NFL enforcing a relatively new rule, introduced last year, that states no player with a domestic violence, sexual assault, or weapon charge convictions will be allowed at the Combine. Mixon's stock won't be affected by this specific anecdote -- his pro day showing will be of immense interest to the football world.