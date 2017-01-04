Ross, a receiver from Washington, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ross appears a likely first-round pick and even a candidate to be the first receiver selected. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds and with a 40-yard dash likely to time in the 4.3-second range, Ross has the skill set of a lethal deep-route target in the NFL, with plenty of after-the-catch skills. Ross finished the 2016 season with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games, adding 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown. He might catch some flak as an alleged one-year wonder -- he missed the 2015 season with an ACL tear and finished the 2014 season with just 371 yards and four touchdowns -- but such a narrative would be off the mark. Ross got off to a fast start in that 2014 season, scoring in each of the first three weeks before suffering a meniscus tear in the third game. He played through the injury, but he went catch-less in the final six games. If not for the meniscus tear, he appeared to be on a safe 10-touchdown pace as a true sophomore. The 2014 meniscus tear and 2015 ACL tear are really the only solid negatives in his prospect profile -- Ross is a blur on the field and shows the ability to get open even when running at only about 80 percent speed. His burner background and downfield prowess resulted in comparisons to DeSean Jackson, but Ross is probably a better prospect than Jackson was. Not only was Ross more productive as a receiver, but he can likely match Jackson's athleticism at 20 pounds heavier. It would be unfair to expect Ross to have an NFL career as good as Jackson's exceptional nine-year run, but nearly all indications are that Ross is capable of similar things.