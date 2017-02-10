Ross (shoulder) will undergo surgery to repair his labrum following the upcoming NFL Combine, Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com reports.

Although Ross will reportedly participate in every drill and test minus the bench press at the combine, this is concerning news for one of the top receiving prospects in this year's class. Ross will also work out for teams the week following the combine before undergoing the procedure. According to the report, Ross played the majority of the season with the injury after hurting his shoulder in Washington's rout over Stanford. Ross went on to record 60 catches for 873 yards (14.55 YPR) and 11 touchdowns in nine games following the injury. Ross' agent told Pauline that the expectation is that Ross will be ready for the beginning of training camp.