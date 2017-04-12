Johnathan Hankins: Unlikely to sign with Colts
Hankins, who visited with Colts management Tuesday, is unlikely to sign with Indianapolis, Stephen Holder of The Indy Star reports.
Hankins is arguably the top remaining free agent left on the open market and would seemingly be a great fit on a team that bled 120.4 rushing yards per game last season, seventh-worst in the NFL. However, he's reportedly seeking an annual salary on par with some of the best defensive linemen in the league and the Colts evidently aren't willing to dole out that kind of money. While a deal with Indianapolis can't be completely ruled out, at this point in time it seems a reunion with the Giants is Hankins' most likely contract resolution.
