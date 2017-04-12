Hankins visited the Colts on Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

While seemingly disappointed with the market for his services, Hankins has a good chance to receive the largest contract among free agents that remain unsigned. The Giants likely still hope to retain him, but the Colts have a greater need for a run-stuffing defensive lineman and may thus be willing to offer a larger contract. Hankins had seven sacks back in 2014, but he's only managed three sacks in 36 games across his other three NFL seasons.