Malone, a receiver from Tennessee, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, 247Sports reports.

Malone, listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, might be a bit under the radar right now but will likely get labeled a 'riser' in the pre-draft process as people get around to examining his prospect profile. Malone was a high-ranking recruit for Tennessee who earned high praise as a practice standout even as a true freshman, though it wasn't until his 2016 junior year that he fully broke out in game settings. He finished the year with 50 catches for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games, showing consistent downfield playmaking. If he tests well at the Combine he would confirm his projection as a fine downfield target in the NFL. Malone told 247Sports that he's generally been told he'll be a mid-round pick, but we imagine he has a good shot of getting picked in the draft's second day.