McCown was released by the Browns on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 37-year-old quarterback intends to continue his NFL career, as long as he can find his way onto a roster. He only played in five games for the Browns in 2016, throwing 90 completions on 165 attempts for 1100 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. McCown struggled with injuries during his two-year stint in Cleveland, which could deter teams from signing him to a deal. Regardless, he has proven to be a valuable backup quarterback throughout his 14 seasons in the league and should attract the attention of at least one organization going forward.