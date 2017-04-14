Stanford (ankle) was released by the Jets on Friday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

After receiving a promotion from the Jets' practice squad to the active roster last October, Stanford ultimately finished the 2016 campaign with 22 tackles across nine game appearances. However, he ended the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and will likely need to prove he's back to full strength before finding a new home ahead of training camp.

