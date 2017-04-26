Obioha (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Obioha spent 2016 on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. His release won't impact the Jets' defensive line depth chart at all. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers.

