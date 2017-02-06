Gilbert was released by the Steelers on Monday.

Gilbert was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with Cleveland early on in the 2016 season, and the eighth-overall pick from 2014 saw action in 12 regular season games. His role was primarily on special teams, and saw just 11 defensive snaps on the season. Now a free agent, Gilbert is free to sign with any team.

