Perillo signed a contract with the Bears on Friday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Perillo spent his first three seasons in Green Bay before receiving his walking papers last November. Staying within the division, he now joins a crowded Bears tight end corps that's already five-deep at the position.

