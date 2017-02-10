Justin Perillo: Latches on with division rival
Perillo signed a contract with the Bears on Friday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Perillo spent his first three seasons in Green Bay before receiving his walking papers last November. Staying within the division, he now joins a crowded Bears tight end corps that's already five-deep at the position.
More News
-
Justin Perillo: Released by Packers•
-
Packers' Justin Perillo: Catches two passes in Week 9•
-
Packers' Justin Perillo: Catches one pass in Week 6•
-
Packers' Justin Perillo: Catches first pass of season Sunday•
-
Packers' Justin Perillo: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Justin Perillo: Questionable for Week 1•