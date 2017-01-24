Hunt, a running back from Toledo, weighed in at the Senior Bowl at 208 pounds, RealGM's Jeff Risdon reports.

Hunt was previously listed at 225 pounds, which at 5-foot-11 would have given him an ideal frame for a feature back. Such a build would have given him one of the best prospect profiles at his position in this draft -- Hunt was exceedingly productive at Toledo, and on film he routinely shows uncommon athleticism. As it turned out, the idea of him boasting that athleticism at 225 pounds was simply a little too good to be true. Still, be it at 208 or some eventual higher number, Hunt is one of the best running back prospects in this class and a fine candidate to get picked in the draft's second day. He finished his four-year run at Toledo with 4,945 yards (6.3 YPC) and 44 touchdowns in 44 games, and he rounded out his prospect profile with a breakout year as a pass catcher in 2016, totaling 403 yards and a touchdown on 41 receptions. Even after the disappointing weigh-in, Hunt showed a strong enough skill set to eventually establish himself as one of the five best running backs in this draft so long as he shows well at the Senior Bowl and Combine.