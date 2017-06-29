Karlos Williams: Suspended for at least a year

Williams has been suspended by the NFL for at least one year following a third violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, Williams averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but he reported to 2016 minicamp out of shape and then received a four-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy. The Bills cut him toward the end of training camp, and while he spent part of the season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, the Steelers released him in March. Williams will have to wait until at least 2018 to get another shot in the NFL.