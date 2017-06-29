Karlos Williams: Suspended for at least a year
Williams has been suspended by the NFL for at least one year following a third violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, Williams averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but he reported to 2016 minicamp out of shape and then received a four-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy. The Bills cut him toward the end of training camp, and while he spent part of the season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, the Steelers released him in March. Williams will have to wait until at least 2018 to get another shot in the NFL.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...