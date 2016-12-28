Cannon announced Wednesday that he will forego his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The talented junior showed he had little else to prove at the college level Tuesday by putting on a show in Baylor's bowl game against Boise State. He burned the Broncos for 14 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Cannon (6-0, 180) is a tremendous athlete, recording a 40.0-inch vertical jump and a 128-inch broad jump during his time at Baylor. In addition to his athleticism, Cannon has exhibited strong route running ability in addition to reliable hands. He figures to test extremely well at the combine and could be a big riser up draft boards as the process gets underway.