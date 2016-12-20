Kelvin Taylor: Waived by Seattle
Taylor was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of UPI.com reports.
Taylor joined the Seahawks active roster last week but was inactive for Week 15. He was waived to clear a roster spot for wideout J.D. McKissic.
