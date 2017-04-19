Short was waived by the Rams on Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Short latched on with the Rams' practice squad last December and later signed a reserve/future contract in January. While it isn't clear why he was let go, he is now free to sign with any team that may be interested.

