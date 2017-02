Lichtensteiger announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Lichtensteiger entered the league as a fourth-round pick out of Bowling Green in 2008 and went on to start 75 of his 93 career games played for the Broncos, Vikings and Redskins. His final season was shortened to just three games due to a calf injury, but Lichtensteiger still started on each occasion he was active. Upon his retirement, Spencer Long currently pegs as Washington's starting center heading into next season.