Williams is making a free-agent visit with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Williams did not play this past season after a disagreement with the Browns over an ankle injury resulted in him being released during the preseason, which preceded him failing a physical with the Bears after they attempted to claim him. In his two seasons with the Browns, Williams started 10 of 26 games played, registering 77 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Although Williams reportedly already has a visit scheduled with the Jets, if all goes well Monday in Detroit, he could enter the fray to compete for the Lions' nickel cornerback job, which is currently an area of need after Quandre Diggs suffered a torn pectoral in December.