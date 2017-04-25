LeGarrette Blount: Interested in joining Giants
Blount could sign with the Giants before the draft, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Blount seemingly hoped to reunite with the Patriots, but his former team instead signed both Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee. The 30-year-old bowling ball is left in a difficult position, as the few teams still in search of a power runner might be able to fill their need during a draft that has a strong crop of running backs. With Adrian Peterson headed to New Orleans on a two-year contract, Blount may feel some added pressure to sign before the start of the draft. The Giants are a sensible fit, likely hoping to boost their backfield without expending an early-round pick. 2016 fifth-rounder Paul Perkins did show lead-back potential down the stretch of his rookie season, but it isn't hard to envision a three-headed backfield in which Blount handles a lot of early-down carries and goal-line work, while Shane Vereen (triceps) takes most of the obvious passing-down snaps and Perkins does a little bit of everything.
