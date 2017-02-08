McKelvin was released by the Eagles on Wednesday.

McKelvin signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Philadelphia last offseason. In 13 games with the Eagles in 2016, he recorded 43 tackles and two interceptions, including one pick-six. He saw the field on 57.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but routinely struggled in man-to-man coverage. He'll be 32 come the start of the 2017 regular season.