Abdullah anticipates being ready to fully participate in the Lions' spring practices, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Abdullah landed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury during Week 2. While the time since then has given him a significant recovery period, it's still unclear exactly what Abdullah's foot problem is. Regardless, he expects to be ready for offseason practices, which bodes well for him returning to a prominent role in a Detroit backfield that recently featured Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington in his absence because Theo Riddick (wrist) missed the Lions' final four regular season games with an injury of his own.