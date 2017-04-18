Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Not concerned with possibility of added competition
Abdullah is committed to staying healthy and isn't worried about any added competition for snaps ahead of the 2017 season, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports. "I'm never a guy to shy away from any situation, whether that's bringing in competition or just putting it all on me," Abdullah said. "We don't know the future. No one knows what's going to happen, really. I just know for what me and Theo [Riddick] give to this team, we need to be on the field and that's our goal this year, to be on the field."
Although Abdullah missed 14 regular season games as well as the Lions' lone playoff appearance last season with a torn ligament in his left foot, he isn't "injury prone" by any means; the 2015 second-rounder previously hadn't missed a contest since his days in high school. Of more concern to his fantasy stock is the potential for Detroit management to select a running back with an early pick in the upcoming draft. While Abdullah may not necessarily be worried about losing out on any snaps to a rookie, owners should be concerned over the possibility of the team adding a power runner that could operate as a headache-inducing touchdown vulture, which would effectively put a cap on Abdullah's upside.
