Roberts (shoulder) is listed as active Saturday at Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts has totaled just 15 offensive snaps over the last two games, a stretch in which he's hauled in one of two targets for 14 yards. Instead, his relevance resides as a returner, as he finished the regular season eighth in average kickoff return (22.6) and third in average punt return (12.3) among qualified candidates.