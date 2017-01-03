Roberts (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Tuesday.

Roberts missed Detroit's first practice of the week last week due to his shoulder injury and ultimately was able to play in the team's Week 17 matchup with Green Bay. It remains unclear how he suffered the injury but given he played through the injury last week he likely will once again come Saturday's tilt against the Seahawks. He shouldn't be expected to have much of a role beyond returning kickoffs and punts.