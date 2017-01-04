Roberts (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

If the Lions were required to release an injury report Tuesday, Roberts wouldn't have practiced, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official site. Although his progression to limited one day later is an encouraging sign, he donned a red "no-contact" jersey during the session. There's a good chance he sustains such activity throughout the week, which would leave his status for Saturday's wild-card game at Seattle in flux.