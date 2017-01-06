Lions' Andre Roberts: Questionable for Saturday
Roberts (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks.
Roberts was limited throughout practice this week, but considering his shoulder problem didn't prevent him from suiting up while injured last Sunday, it seems like he'll be available again this weekend. That being said, with just one catch over Detroit's past four games, Roberts doesn't represent much of a fantasy threat heading into an already-intimidating matchup against the Seahawks secondary.