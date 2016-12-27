Roberts (shoulder) returned to Monday's tilt with the Cowboys, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media reports.

Roberts and fellow wideout Anquan Boldin (finger) are both back out on the field to start the second half, a reassuring sign for the Lions' offense. The shoulder aliment will be something to keep an eye on, however.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola