Lions' Andre Roberts: Returns to game
Roberts (shoulder) returned to Monday's tilt with the Cowboys, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media reports.
Roberts and fellow wideout Anquan Boldin (finger) are both back out on the field to start the second half, a reassuring sign for the Lions' offense. The shoulder aliment will be something to keep an eye on, however.
More News
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: One catch Monday night•
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: Questionable to return•
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: Catches four passes Sunday•
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: Returns punt for touchdown•
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: Appears to be Lions' top return man•
-
Lions' Andre Roberts: Quiet in preseason loss•