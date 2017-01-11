Turzilli has signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions, MLive.com reports.

Turzilli, an undrafted second-year receiver out of Rutgers, spent time with the Titans and 49ers in 2015 before joining the Lions' practice squad last December. His size (6-4, 195) could improve his odds of landing one of the Lions' last roster spots at receiver.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola