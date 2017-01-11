Lions' Andrew Turzilli: Inks future contract with Lions
Turzilli has signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions, MLive.com reports.
Turzilli, an undrafted second-year receiver out of Rutgers, spent time with the Titans and 49ers in 2015 before joining the Lions' practice squad last December. His size (6-4, 195) could improve his odds of landing one of the Lions' last roster spots at receiver.
More News
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: One catch in preseason opener•
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: Suspended four games•
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: Expanded role in Week 15?•
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: Catches two passes in debut•
-
Titans' Andrew Turzilli: Signs with Titans•