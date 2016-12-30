Lions' Anquan Boldin: Finger could be issue

Boldin's finger injury suffered Monday night against the Cowboys has noticeably impacted him during practice this week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Boldin was forced into a brief first-half exit after hurting his left ring finger Monday, which has resulted in him wearing a splint in practice this week. The wideout has also avoided catching with his left hand recently in an effort to prevent further damage ahead of Sunday night's decisive meeting with the Packers. Although Boldin hasn't appeared on Detroit's injury report due to the ailment, if he's at all limited in that contest, tight end Eric Ebron could become more important in short-yardage passing situations.