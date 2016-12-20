Lions' Anquan Boldin: Held in check versus Giants

Boldin caught three of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 17-6 loss to the Giants.

The Lions were unable to get much of anything going offensively Sunday. Consequently, they seldom came close to reaching the end zone, rendering Boldin's savvy as a red-zone threat, and subsequently his fantasy production, near useless. He'll look to bounce back in Week 16 against the Cowboys, but Matthew Stafford's dislocated finger on his throwing hand may limit the entire passing game's upside.