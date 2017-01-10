Lions' Anquan Boldin: Hints at returning for 15th professional season

Boldin hinted he is open to playing again in 2017, ESPN reports. "There's still a passion that burns within me for football," admitted the veteran receiver.

Boldin notched nine touchdowns in 2016, good for ninth in the league and a particularly impressive feat considering he turned 36 in October. The veteran was arguably one of the best free-agent signings of the year and shouldn't have a hard time finding a suitor if he decides to continue his playing career.