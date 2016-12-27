Lions' Anquan Boldin: Injures finger
Boldin suffered a finger injury Monday against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Look for more updates to come in the second half of the game. Fellow wideout Andre Roberts suffered a shoulder injury in the game, leaving TJ Jones to take over in the slot.
