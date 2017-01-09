Lions' Anquan Boldin: Quiet finish to strong season

Boldin caught two of six targets for 24 yards during the Lions' 26-6 postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Boldin had been a savvy route runner all season for Detroit but was simply unable to create much separation against a Seahawks' secondary ranking top-10 in passing yards allowed per game this year. The quiet finish doesn't take away from Boldin's fantastic 2016 campaign, though, one in which the 36-year-old vet totaled 67 receptions and eight touchdowns. Now set to enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Boldin looks to have plenty left in the tank at this stage in his career and should have no problem landing a new contract.