Lions' Anquan Boldin: Returns to game

Boldin (finger) returned to Monday's tilt with the Cowboys.

Boldin was spotted back on the field to begin the second half. Fellow wideout Andre Roberts (shoulder) also returned to the the game, a reassuring sign for the Lions' offense.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola