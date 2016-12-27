Lions' Anquan Boldin: Returns to game
Boldin (finger) returned to Monday's tilt with the Cowboys.
Boldin was spotted back on the field to begin the second half. Fellow wideout Andre Roberts (shoulder) also returned to the the game, a reassuring sign for the Lions' offense.
More News
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Seven targets versus Cowboys•
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Injures finger•
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Held in check versus Giants•
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Catches seventh touchdown of season•
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Accounts for 40 yards Sunday•
-
Lions' Anquan Boldin: Scores against Vikings•