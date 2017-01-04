Lions' Anquan Boldin: Scores late in Sunday night loss

Boldin caught four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

There had been a ton of talk heading into Sunday's game about the status of Boldin's finger. It didn't seem to make too much of a difference. The veteran logged his highest snap count since Week 2 and put together one of his better performances of the season, aided in large part by a last-second leaping touchdown grab that went for 35 yards. Sunday's loss, however, means that Boldin's next test will be against Seattle's top-10 pass defense.