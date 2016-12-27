Lions' Anquan Boldin: Seven targets versus Cowboys

Boldin caught five of seven targets for 33 yards Monday night against the Cowboys.

Boldin temporarily left the game in the first quarter with a finger injury but was back out on the field for the start of the second half. He ultimately finished second on the team in targets. However, he predictably produced a modest yardage total considering Boldin's lack of explosiveness at this point in the veteran's career. He'll look to finish the season strong next Sunday against a Packers defense that has given up a league-worst 8.0 YPA to quarterbacks in 2016. With the NFC North crown on the line, look for the Lions offense to come out firing.