Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Williams is "a ton, ton better" so far this offseason compared to Williams' rookie year, Paula Pasche of The Oakland Press reports."[Williams is] much more urgent in terms of how he's attacking the game, really is seeing and understands the scheme better, so he's reacting faster and he's a big man that can run,'' Austin said. "So, he's really done some good things throughout this offseason, really like where he's going right now."

After being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Williams was thrown into the fire his rookie season after the Lions' linebacking corps suffered a slew of injuries. His performance had its ups and downs, but it seems a full offseason in the pros is really helping him understand his role on defense. Although he's in the mix for a starting job in 2017, it seems more likely than not he opens the season rotating in behind Paul Worrilow and Tahir Whitehead. However, given his offseason reviews, Williams seems like a good bet to improve upon his 204 defensive snaps from 2016. In turn, the Georiga Southern product also appears to have favorable odds of topping his first-year totals of 27 tackles and one fumble recovery.